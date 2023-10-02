In September, the number of new passenger car registrations in Norway decreased by more than 29 percent year-over-year to 10,342. The year-to-date result remains in the red with 95,499 units registered (down 7.1 percent year-over-year).

Interestingly, rechargeable car sales also decreased year-over-year, but because the drop was slightly lower than the market average, the market share increased to the highest level ever recorded.

According to the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV), 9,617 new passenger plug-in cars were registered last month (down 26 percent year-over-year), which was 93.0 percent of the total volume (compared to 89.1 percent a year ago).

This number includes 9,000 all-electric cars (down 21 percent year-over-year) and 617 plug-in hybrids (down 63 percent year-over-year). PHEVs were down year-over-year for the 21st consecutive month.

Plug-in car registrations last month (passenger cars):

BEVs: 9,000 (down 21%) and 87% market share

PHEVs: 617 (down 63%) and 6.0% market share

Total: 9,617 (down 26%) and 93% market share

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – September 2023

So far this year, over 86,000 new passenger plug-in electric cars have been registered in Norway, which represents about 90 percent of the total car sales.

Plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: 79,674 (down 0.3%) and 83.4% market share

PHEVs: 6,643 (down 36%) and 7.0% market share

Total: 86,317 (down 4%) and 90.4% market share

For reference, in 12 months of 2022, more than 153,000 new plug-in electric cars were registered in Norway (87.8 percent of the total volume).

Models

In September, the Tesla Model Y had another outstanding month of sales in Norway with 2,476 units registered, which is several times higher than the next-best model and 23.9 percent of all new registrations during the month.

This way, the Tesla Model Y strengthened as the best-selling car in the country with 19,575 units registered year-to-date and a 20.5 percent market share. That's one-fifth of the entire market just for one vehicle.

Last month, strong sales were noted also by Skoda Enyaq iV (697 registrations), Ford Mustang Mach-E (493), and Toyota bZ4X (472).

The Volkswagen ID.4 had a relatively slow month with 257 new registrations, but it remains the second best so far this year with 5,832 units (6.1 percent of the market).

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – 2023 YTD