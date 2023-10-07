In August, European sales of fully electric and plug-in hybrid cars saw a noticeable increase, reaching their highest market share so far this year.

According to EV Volumes data shared by researcher Jose Pontes, 270,356 new plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe two months ago, about 68 percent more than a year ago. That's about 30 percent of Europe's total total volume.

The fully electric car segment expanded even quicker with a surge of 106 percent year-over-year to almost 200,000 units, taking more than one-fifth of the market (22 percent). That's about three times more than in the United States.

Plug-in car registrations for the month:

BEVs: *198,000 (up 106%) and 22% market share

PHEVs: *72,000 and 8% market share

Total: 270,356 (up 68%) and 30% market share

*Estimated from the market share

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – August 2023

So far this year, more than 1.9 million passenger plug-in electric cars have been registered in Europe, which is about 23 percent of the total market.

Plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: *1.28 million and 15% market share

PHEVs: *0.64 million and 8% market share

Total: 1,945,828 (up 35%) and 23% market share

*Estimated from the market share

For reference, in 2022, more than 2.6 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe (about 23 percent of the total volume).

Top Plug-In Models

The Tesla Model Y noted a very strong month with 21,824 new registrations in August and once again securing the first position among rechargeable cars in Europe.

Interestingly, the Tesla Model 3 also had a stellar month with 11,998 new registrations, beating the top Volkswagen Group MEB-based models - Volkswagen ID.4 (8,439), Skoda Enyaq iV (8,075), and Volkswagen ID.3 (6,878). Nonetheless, it's worth noting that Volkswagen's BEV sales improved recently.

Results for the month:

Tesla Model Y - 21,824 Tesla Model 3 - 11,998 Volkswagen ID.4 - 8,439 Skoda Enyaq iV - 8,075 Volkswagen ID.3 - 6,878 MG 4 - 6,733 Dacia Spring - 5,973 Fiat 500 electric - 5,847 Audi Q4 e-tron - 5,442 Cupra Born - 5,205

After the first eight months of 2023, the Tesla Model Y remains a lone leader, while the Tesla Model 3 returned to second position, slightly ahead of the Volkswagen ID.4.

Results in January-August:

Tesla Model Y - 171,914 Tesla Model 3 - 60,902 Volkswagen ID.4 - 58,853 Volvo XC40 (33,034 BEVs + 19,296 PHEVs) - 52,330 Volkswagen ID.3 - 46,589 Skoda Enyaq iV - 45,562 MG 4 - 44,507 Fiat 500 electric - 43,260 Audi Q4 e-tron - 42,267 Dacia Spring - 38,923

Top Brands And Automotive Groups

Tesla remains the most popular plug-in car brand in Europe, by registration volume, while the Volkswagen Group is beyond reach for any other automotive group (when counting BEVs and PHEVs together).

Top brands by share in the plug-in segment in January-August:

Tesla - 12.3%

Volkswagen - 8.7%

BMW - 8.1%

Mercedes-Benz - 7.4%

Volvo - 5.7%

Audi - 5.3%

Top automotive groups by share in the plug-in segment in January-August: