The Audi e-tron GT is a sleek electric sports sedan sharing the same 800V underpinnings as the Porsche Taycan. While the e-tron GT is a desirable EV with solid performance specs, many competitive entrants from the likes of Lucid, BMW, and Tesla 2023 Audi e-tron GT: Same Range, Higher Price. For instance, the 2024 BMW i5 M50 is similar to the base e-tron GT on paper, though it costs $85,095 compared to the 2023 e-tron GT's steep $106,395 figure.

However, with new incentives from the German automaker, the Audi e-tron GT lineup is becoming more competitive. For the 2023 model year RS e-tron GT, Audi is including a $20,000 National Consumer Credit. With a $145,395 starting price, Audi's incentive brings the RS e-tron GT's price down to $125,395. For reference, Lucid Air Grand Touring starts at $125,600.

Audi's discount for the non-RS e-tron GT is not as significant as the RS's, but it's still considerable. Starting at $106,395, the 2023 e-tron GT is subject to a $12,500 incentive, bringing its entry point down to a more digestible $93,895.

The Audi e-tron GT comes with a 93.4kWh battery pack (same as the Performance Battery Plus Taycan) and makes 523 horsepower. This package yields a nippy zero-to-sixty time of 3.9 seconds and a 249-mile range. It can accept up to 270kW of power at fast charging stations.

The RS e-tron GT shares the same battery pack but instead offers 637 horsepower, delivering a zero-to-sixty time of just 3.1 seconds. Combining larger wheels and beefier motors deducts 17 miles off the range, bringing it down to 232. While the EPA range figures are not worthy of writing home, Audi's platform sibling (Taycan) can achieve far better range results in real-world conditions.

Interestingly, Audi is discounting 2024 model year e-tron GTs as well. The base and RS versions for the 2024 version start at a respective $107,995 and $148,595, making them slightly higher than the outgoing model year. 2024 e-tron GT offers range from $5,000 to $10,000 off the cars' list prices, depending on trim.

These discounts come after Costco announced $5,000 offers on the e-tron GT earlier this August.

Gallery: 2022 Audi E-Tron GT: Review