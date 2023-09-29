Official Tesla Cybertruck apparel has been sent out to company employees that will be part of the pickup truck’s upcoming launch, according to a photo posted yesterday on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum by the user stumby.

The original poster said he got the image from a friend who works at Tesla but stopped short of offering the most important detail, which is the date of the event.

Back in April, Elon Musk, the Austin-based EV maker’s CEO, estimated that the Cybertruck handover event would happen toward the end of the third quarter, which led us to believe that the highly anticipated EV will finally be ready for prime time this month.

However, seeing how tomorrow is the last day of September and subsequently the end of Q3, we’re not keeping our hopes too high for Tesla to put the Cybertruck on sale right now. With this being said, the latest pickups to roll out the Texas Gigafactory have been reportedly marked as being “manufacturing confirmation units,” which is a fancy way of saying they’ll soon go into full-scale, delivery-intent production.

The pair of trucks that were spotted with the help of a drone earlier this week are apparently part of the “Series 8” batch that precedes the upcoming “Series 9” intended for end users, according to Tesla watcher and insider @greggertruck on X (formerly Twitter).

Revealed in November 2019, the Cybertruck is the company’s first-ever all-electric pickup. It was supposed to enter production several times in the past two years, but that never happened, partly because of the global semiconductor shortage caused by the pandemic.

Featuring air suspension, rear-wheel steering, interior ambient lighting, and Tesla’s latest Hardware 4.0 driving assistance computer, Tesla’s pickup amassed two million reservations earlier this month, according to a crowdsourced tracker that takes into account official reservation numbers.

As for the powertrain options, Elon Musk said in December 2021 that the first consumer-grade units to roll off the assembly line will have a quad-motor setup with independent torque control. Tri-motor and dual-motor options are expected to debut shortly after, while the single-motor variant might not make it into production at all, according to a rumor from the same period.