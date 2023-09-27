Tesla has applied for a permit to build a cafeteria at its Texas Gigafactory complex to support its growing workforce, documents filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation reveal, as seen by Teslarati.

According to the permit application form, Tesla listed the project under the “Cyber Cafeteria” name, hinting at yet another Cybertruck-inspired thing, after the kids-oriented Cyberquad and rather silly Cyberwhistle.

With an estimated cost of $10.5 million that includes various renovation and alteration work, the Cyber Cafeteria will occupy 22,639 square feet of space and construction will start on October 25, while the completion date is listed as May 1 of next year.

Tesla now has over 20,000 people working every day at the Texas Gigafactory, according to a recent report from the Austin Business Journal, and the number is expected to grow to over 60,000 after the delayed Cybertruck finally goes into production sometime later this year.

It’s also worth noting that this isn’t Tesla’s first foray into the catering world, with the Elon Musk-led company getting approval to build a Diner and drive-in theater in Los Angeles last month, which will include 32 Supercharger stalls, a restaurant with various food options, rooftop seating, and two movie theater screens where clips of famous movies will be shown.

Tesla Diner Design Teaser (from Investors Day 2023)

The design of the Diner was first shown for a brief moment during this year’s Investor Day event in March, alongside an image that appears to show a wireless charging pad for home use.

In related news, Elon Musk posted a couple of pictures yesterday on his official X (formerly Twitter account) showing the new entrance and reception of the company’s headquarters, both of which feature reflective flooring and rectangular white archways, while the reception has a Cybertruck-inspired trapezoidal desk.

