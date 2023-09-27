Tesla CEO Elon Musk met with Hungarian President Katalin Novak yesterday at the company’s Texas Gigafactory, which is also the EV maker’s headquarters, to discuss matters like demographic decline and the war in Ukraine.

At the end of the meeting, an official video from the Hungarian Presidency was posted on Musk’s official X (formerly Twitter) account showing Novak climbing inside a Cybertruck and setting off for a test drive.

X Æ A-12, the son of Musk and Grimes, was also present both during the meeting room discussions and on the factory floor, where his dad carried him on his shoulders and showed everybody around the facility, as the video embedded below reveals.

This is just the latest encounter between Tesla’s CEO and a world leader, with Musk speaking previously with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Thailand’s Prime Minister Sretta Thavisin, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In an official Facebook post, Hungary’s president highlighted the importance of family, positioning herself as a pro-family politician in the discussion that touched on topics such as finding ways of encouraging young people to have children, describing the current situation as a “demographic ice age.”

The two also spoke about the war in Ukraine, agreeing that an immediate ceasefire and lasting peace is needed, according to the official statement (embedded below).

The new Tesla HQ entrance and redesigned reception were finished just in time for the Hungarian President’s visit, with the company’s head honcho posting a couple of pictures of the shiny new decor on his X account on the same day as the official visit.

The newly completed entry features a reflective floor and rectangular white archways, while the new reception inside is decorated with a trapezoidal, angular desk reminiscent of the Cybertruck’s edgy design. Just like outside, rectangular structures surround the reception desk, and there are white chairs and tables in the waiting areas.

