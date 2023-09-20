Munro Vehicles, the Scottish-based electric vehicle startup that makes the MK_1 Truck and MK_1 Pickup, has unveiled a special edition of its first model dedicated to Mountain Rescue and remote fire services.

Dubbed simply the MK_1 Truck Mountain Rescue Edition, the zero-emissions utility vehicle maintains all the attributes of the standard model and adds roof-mounted blue lights and an optimized floor that can accommodate a stretcher and emergency kit.

Three seats are available for the driver and two passengers, and the truck has a 2,314-pound (1,050-kilogram) payload, as well as a maximum towing capacity of 7,716 lbs (3,500 kg) for the top Performance variant that offers a total power output of 375 horsepower (280 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque, enabling a 0 to 60 miles per hour spring in 4.9 seconds.

Gallery: Munro MK_1 Truck Mountain Rescue Edition

Munro also makes a slightly less powerful version with 295 hp (220 kW), as well as two more trims called Utility and Range.

The company says the Mountain Rescue edition of the MK_1 Truck came about after extensive consultation and discussions with the Scottish, English, and Welsh mountain rescue teams, as well as discovery sessions with several regional Fire Services.

Billed as the world’s most capable all-electric 4x4 vehicle and engineered to withstand 50 years of service with routine maintenance and planned refurbishment, the Munro MK_1 is powered by an 82.4-kilowatt-hour battery pack that can offer up to 190 miles (305 kilometers) of driving range or 16 hours on off-road trails. A smaller, 61-kWh pack is also available, and charging can be done from either a 22-kW AC source or a 100-kW DC fast charger.

It’s also built as an old-school truck, with a body-on-frame chassis, a standard central locking differential, a two-speed transfer case, and optional front and rear locking differentials. Moreover, the 19-inch (480-millimeter) ground clearance enables a maximum water fording depth of 31.5 inches (800 mm), while the 84- and 51-degree approach and departure angles make it one of the most capable off-roaders on the market today.

By comparison, a two-door Ford Bronco with 35-inch tires has an approach angle of 43.2 degrees, while the departure angle is 37.2 degrees. At the same time, the all-electric Rivian R1S has 35.6- and 34.3-degree approach and departure angles.

In the UK, the Munro MK_1 has a starting price of £49,995 ($60,200) excluding VAT. The company plans on building 50 units this year (both the truck and the pickup) and expects to deliver 2,500 units annually by 2027.