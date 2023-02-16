In late 2022, UK startup Munro Vehicles unveiled its first vehicle, the MK_1, describing it as the world's most capable all-electric 4x4.

You may have heard about the Munro MK_1 recently after Bollinger Motors filed a patent infringement suit against the company that makes it on the grounds that it looks too similar to its B1 electric off-roader.

While the suit is ongoing, Munro Vehicles continues to develop and scale-up the MK_1, which last week made its public debut at the Low Carbon Agriculture 2023 show in Stoneleigh, UK.

Munro Vehicles, which describes itself as Scotland's only volume production car company, says the MK_1's debut at an agriculture show highlights the fact the electric 4x4 was designed and engineered to enable agriculture and other demanding terrain-based sectors to cut emissions without compromising on off-road performance.

It's got a body-on-frame chassis, standard central locking differential, optional front and rear locking differentials, and a two-speed transfer box. Plus, the generous ground clearance of 480 millimeters (19 inches) enables a maximum water fording depth of 800 mm (31.5 in), as well as 84- and 51-degree approach and departure angles, and a 148-degree ramp breakover angle.

Gallery: Munro Mk_1

19 Photos

Mind you, Munro says the MK_1's appeal extends far beyond field and farmyard. Thanks to a range of up to 190 miles (305 kilometers) from an 82-kWh battery pack – a smaller 61-kWh pack is also available – and the flexibility to tackle off-road trails for up to 16 hours on a single battery charge, the MK_1 is suitable for use in other challenging sectors.

Those include construction, mining, environmental, emergency rescue, and remote infrastructure maintenance. Obviously, it can also be used for recreation, offering customers the choice of two electric powertrains, one delivering 220 kilowatts (295 horsepower) and another producing 280 kW (375 hp).

The Munro MK_1 can take DC fast charging at up to 100 kW, in which case the battery charges from 15 to 80 percent in 36 minutes. Charging from a 22-kW AC source, the battery will take about three hours to go from 15 to 100 percent.

Other key specifications include a 3,500-kilogram (7,716-pound) towing rating, 1,000-kg (2,204-lb) payload, and zero to 62 mph (100 km/h) acceleration in only 4.9 seconds (with the 375-hp powertrain). Since the vehicle is engineered to prioritize torque – peaking at 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) at up to 50 mph (80 km/h) – the top speed is limited to 80 mph (129 km/h).

The Munro MK_1 is priced from £49,995 ($60,200) in the UK (before VAT). Production and deliveries are scheduled to start later this year.