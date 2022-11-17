Touted by its makers as “the world’s most capable all-electric 4x4,” the Munro Mark 1 is aimed at off-road enthusiasts or farmers who want a vehicle that has no tailpipe emissions, can carry a one ton payload and is able to drive up to 150 miles on one charge. So far the company has only shown prototypes of the Mark 1, but now it has published a teaser and announced that it will reveal the final production version of the vehicle in early December.

According to the CEO of Glasgow, Scotland-based Munro Vehicles, Russell Peterson

This early sketch of the Munro MK_1 by our award-winning in-house designer Ross Compton, underlines our design commitment to build an all-terrain electric 4X4 engineered from the wheels up to provide unparalleled workhorse capability for commercial customers looking to decarbonise their fleets. The Munro MK_1 will effortlessly go to places others can’t reach, with bulletproof durability and ultra-low running costs. The Munro team and I can’t wait to show the world the fully finished vehicle on December fifth.

Munro Vehicles was founded in 2019 with the goal of manufacturing the vehicle called Mark 1, which it will begin production of in 2023, although it only plans to build around 30 units in the first year. In 2024, it plans to move to a new production facility where it will be able to ramp up production to reach 2,500 by the year 2026, and it hopes to be able to sell these vehicles outside the UK, especially in the US.

The Munro Mark 1 is a bit like the Bollinger B1, with its main focus being to deliver excellent performance off-road, often sacrificing some comfort in the process. The Mark 1 won’t be a luxurious vehicle, but a more utilitarian proposition that would be suited for serious off-roading (it apparently can provide up to 16 hours of operating time off-road), as well as for farmers or for use on construction sites and other similar applications.

It will draw from an 80.1 kWh battery pack and be able to charge at a maximum 101 kW, good for 15 to 80 percent in 36 minutes. Power comes from a single 376 horsepower motor with 516 pound-feet (700 Nm) of torque that can push the vehicle to sixty in 4.9 seconds, before it tops out at 85 mph (137 km/h).

And aside from being able to carry a payload of 2,200 pounds, it will apparently be able to tow up to 7,700 pounds. Munro also says that owners will be able to upgrade their vehicles over time with new hardware and software that the company will make available.