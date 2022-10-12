Potential Motors is targeting a very small niche with its new Adventure 1 electric van-like UTV, which will be hand-built in small numbers and cost from $136,600. It is quite unique, though, being a narrow overlanding electric van with a big 70 kWh battery pack that gives it a claimed range of 100 miles (161 km) off-road.

When we previously covered the Potential Motors Adventure 1, the company had only shown renderings and a prototype that no body on it being tested on an off-road course. Now the Adventure 1 has made its public debut at Overland Expo East and the company has also shared more about what the vehicle is capable of.

Gallery: Potential Motors Adventure 1

9 Photos

Seeing the prototype they had on display with people near it (and even on it in one of the photos sent to use by Potential Motors) you get a sense of how small this vehicle really is. It measures just 64 inches / 162 cm in width, marginally wider than a Japanese kei car, although it is quite long and tall, with van-like proportions that give it a surprisingly large interior (over 88 cubic / 2,500 liters feet of interior volume).

Being a smaller vehicle that was really only made to be taken on short camping trips (although it could work as a main vehicle for certain types of users), the Adventure 1 was designed to be towed behind a larger vehicle like an RV. It weighs around 4,000 pounds, so you would need something like a Tesla Model X, which is rated to tow up to 5,000 pounds.

And it actually has a mode that lets you put juice back into the battery by tow-charging it as it’s being pulled along. You apparently set it into this special mode and the vehicle then handles everything else itself and actually charges as you drive around - this is definitely a useful feature to have for such a vehicle and we hope the company explains exactly how it works in the future.

First deliveries of the Potential Motors Adventure 1 off-road electric mini overlanding van are planned for early 2025 and you can reserve one with a fully-refundable $2,000.