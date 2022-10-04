A year and a half since its unveiling at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show, the Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV Cabrio has officially gone on sale on the Chinese market.

The drop-top model is the latest addition to the highly successful Hong Guang Mini EV lineup after the MINI EV Gameboy in April 2022 and the Mini EV Macaron last year.

The Mini EV Cabrio is one of the smallest convertible electric vehicles on sale in China, measuring 3,059 millimeters (120.4 inches) in length, 1,521 mm (59.9 in) in width, 1,614 mm (63.5 in) in height and 2,010 mm (79.1 in) between the axles.

Unlike the four-seat Mini EV hatchback on which it's based, the Cabrio model is a strict two-seater as Wuling had to accommodate the folding soft top mechanism behind the front row. Speaking of the soft top, it comes in red or black, while the bodywork is available in three colors: blue, green and black.

Compared to the version unveiled in April 2021, the Mini EV Cabrio boasts several updates, including the big blocky lights featuring a new DRL signature, higher roll bars behind the seats, and the removal of the door lower panels.

Inside, the Mini EV Cabrio features the same dashboard as the Mini EV hatchback except for a slightly different instrument panel screen. The steering wheel, door cards and center tunnel also look the same.

The base price is RMB 99,900 ($14,040), making it one of the most affordable convertibles in the world. For the money, customers get a single motor electric powertrain good for 30 kilowatts (40 horsepower) of maximum power and 110 Newton-meters (81 pound-feet) of torque.

The motor on the rear axle draws energy from a 26.5-kWh LFP battery pack made by Guangzhou Great Power Energy & Technology. It provides a range of 280 kilometers (174 miles) on China's CLTC test cycle.

If you're curious about performance, the "mighty" Mini EV Cabrio's top speed is 100 km/h (62 mph) and the acceleration from zero to 50 km/h (31 mph) is quoted at 8 seconds.

Wuling reassures customers who might be worried about the Mini EV Cabrio's structural rigidity that about 65 percent of the vehicle's body is made of high-strength steel. Additionally, the electric convertible comes standard with two air bags, automatic locking, antilock braking system (ABS) and electronic brake-force distribution (EBD).