The Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV is the top-selling electric vehicle model in China, which in March had a peak at some 40,000 units.

The SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture (between SAIC, GM and Wuling) has recently introduced a nicer version called the Macaron version and most recently, unveiled a cute concept convertible, the Hong Guang MINI EV Cabrio with a folding soft top.

It will enter production in China in 2022, and according to previous reports, will be offered also in Europe - as FreZe Froggy.

Let's take a look at the live photos and videos from the stage:

"The Hong Guang MINI EV Cabrio has a chic exterior design, with a stylish two-tone color scheme featuring an Island Blue body and a Sunset Red top. The addition of six-spoke wheels will suit the preference of the younger hip generation. The interior has a wrap-around design, with a fresh gray and white color scheme. Decorative color accents on the steering wheel add to the simple yet luxurious atmosphere. The display screen has been doubled in size to 10 inches. It will connect users to the world around them."

We guess that the Cabrio version to be more expensive than the standard Hong Guang MINI EV and there might be no trunk at all, but on the other hand, it could be one of the smallest and most affordable convertibles ever.

Gallery: Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV Cabrio At The 2021 Auto Shanghai

Here are the specs of the standard version to provide some background:

Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV specs: