China’s best-selling EV for much of 2021, the Wuling Hongguang Mini EV, has been in the news quite a lot lately, and not only at home.

With a $4,500 base price, the Mini EV is one of the cheapest electric vehicles in the world and offers decent specs for the money. However, the topic of this article is yet another micro EV from Wuling that’s even smaller than its popular sibling.

Aptly named Nano EV, Wuling’s latest electric vehicle has debuted at the Tianjin International Auto Show as a limited edition designed in cooperation with Disney—more on that later.

A rebadged Baojun E200

If you find the Nano EV’s looks familiar, it’s because it is a rebadged Baojun E200, with Wuling leveraging synergies within the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture that also includes the Baojun brand. Wuling labels the Nano EV’s design as “Free Two Go,” which apparently alludes to today’s independent younger generation that is always on the go.

The Wuling Nano EV’s dimensions are identical with the Baojun E200, measuring 2,497 mm (98.3 inches) in length, 1,526 mm (60 in) in width, and 1,616 mm (63.6 in) in height, while the wheelbase spans 1,600 mm (63 in).

You may find it hard to believe, but that makes the Nano EV 420 mm (16.5 in) shorter than the Mini EV—although the width and height are quite similar. Consequently, this tiny electric vehicle is a strict two-seater. The compact body enables a turning radius of 3.8 meters, which means the Nano EV should easily get in and out of tight spaces.

Gallery: Wuling Nano EV Disney Zootopia Limited Edition

5 Photos

Powering the Nano EV is a 28 kWh battery enabling a range of up to 305 kilometers (190 miles) according to the Chinese test cycle. Charging the pack takes as little as 4.5 hours using an optional 6.6-kW high-powered fast charger.

The battery powers a front permanent magnet synchronous electric motor rated at 24 kW (32 hp) and 85 Nm (62 lb-ft) of torque, enabling a top speed of 100 km/h (62 mph). In comparison, the Baojun E200 sister car has slightly more power and torque—29 kW (39 hp) and 110 Nm (81 lb-ft), respectively.

Wuling also says the Nano EV features an intelligent battery management system, low-temperature pre-heating technology, and battery insulation. Owners can even emotely monitor the battery’s functions via a smartphone app.

If safety is a concern, Wuling says that more than 40% of the Nano EV’s body consists of high-strength steel and high-strength hot-formed steel. The model also comes with insulation fault alarm and short circuit protection for the battery, as well as electronic stability control, electronic brake-force distribution, hill-start assist control, tire pressure monitoring system, and reversing radar.

Nano EV launch edition costs twice as much as base Mini EV

Back to the launch edition model, it’s called the Nano EV Disney Zootopia and it’s limited to 5,000 units. It boasts themed decals and exclusive badges as a tribute to the animation film. The Disney Limited Edition logo appears on the body sides while the headrests are embroidered with the Disney name. The Disney Zootopia edition is available in two body colors, Judy Powder and Nick Green, referencing Zootopia characters Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde.

The Nano EV Disney Zootopia is priced at 59,800 yuan ($9,250), making it twice as expensive as the base Mini EV. The non-edition, regular model is expected to cost significantly less, though.