This week in China, the Wuling brand - which operates under the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture (between SAIC, GM and Liuzhou Wuling Motors), officially launched its new all-electric micro-car, the Hong Guang MINI EV announced in March.

The special feature of this 4-seat (can you imagine?) EV is its price - between RMB 28,800 and RMB 38,800, which is $4,104-$5,529 (after some subsidies we guess). That significantly beats the Baojun EVs, which are much more capable though.

That's quite an affordable entry-level EV for local driving... and parking in tight spaces. Storage is up to 741 liters of with the rear seats folded down.

There will be three versions available. The range is 120 km (75 miles) using the base 9.2 kWh battery, but it can be 170 km (106 miles) in the top version with a 13.8 kWh battery.

"The model is equipped with the BMS intelligent battery management system, as well as low-temperature pre-heating technology and battery insulation. It has received an advanced IP68 waterproof and dustproof rating and been put through 16 rigorous safety tests. The battery’s functions can be remotely monitored via a smartphone app. Adding to the safety, more than 57% of the Hong Guang MINI EV’s body consists of high-strength steel. It also comes with the anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), the tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and reversing radar. The back seats are equipped with two ISOFIX child safety seat restraint interfaces to cater to young families. "

Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV specs:

Two battery/range options

120 km (75 miles) of range using 9.2 kWh battery

170 km (106 miles) of range using 13.8 kWh battery

13 kW and 85 Nm electric motor

4 seats

741 liters of space with the rear seats folded down

2,917 millimeters long, 1,493 millimeters wide and 1,621 millimeters high, with a 1,940-millimeter wheelbase

Gallery: Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV