Wuling has unveiled its third micro electric vehicle, the Air EV, in Jakarta, Indonesia. Built by the SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW) joint venture, the Wuling Air EV is the brand's (and the JV's) first electric vehicle to be sold outside China.

Based on the Global Small Electric Vehicle (GSEV) platform shared with the Hong Guang Mini EV and Baojun KiWi EV, the Wuling Air EV will go on sale in Indonesia in the second half of this year marketed as the Wuling EV and will be made at the Cikarang factory in West Java for the local market.

The southeast Asian nation is the only country outside China where SGMW has a manufacturing plant and a strong presence.

After the very successful Hong Guang Mini EV and the new Nano EV launched last year, Wuling is adding a third electric microcar, which will be the brand's first global-market BEV.

Gallery: Wuling Air EV world premiere in Indonesia

14 Photos

The Air EV adopts Wuling's new global design language, including the Global Silver logo. Styling highlights include the low headlights, LED DRLs integrated into a horizontal bar that goes from one side mirror to the other, and an upright rear end that mirrors the lighting design seen at the front.

The Air EV is only marginally bigger than the Mini EV, measuring 117 inches (2,972 mm) in length, 59.3 inches (1,506 mm) in width, and 64.2 inches (1,630 mm) in height. There are two wheelbase variants: one measuring 79.1 inches (2,009 mm) for the four-seat model—which adds rear-quarter windows that are taller than the front ones—and a shorter one measuring 64.4 in (1,635 mm) for the two-seat model.

Positioned above the Mini EV, the Wuling Air EV will be powered by a 40-horsepower front-mounted electric motor enabling a top speed of 62 mph (100 km/h). The motor is powered by a lithium iron phosphate battery with an undisclosed capacity that is said to provide enough juice for a range of up to 186 miles (300 kilometers) in the city.

Prices in China will start just under 55,000 yuan ($8,250) for the SWB model and 65,000 yuan ($9,745) for the LWB model, according to an earlier report from CarNewsChina. The model will launch in its home market in the third quarter.

In Indonesia, the Wuling Air EV will be the official car partner for the 2022 G20 Summit that will be held in Bali in November.

Gallery: Wuling Air EV