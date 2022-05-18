The Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV entered the market in June 2020 and quickly became the best-selling electric vehicle in China. Since then, the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture (between SAIC, GM and Liuzhou Wuling Motors) sold more than 650,000 units within less than two years.

This entry-level, ultra-affordable electric microcar at peak months was able to reach 40,000 (including in March) or even 50,000 units. But in recent months, the rate of growth has slowed down, most likely due to parts supply challenges, new competitive models, and lockdowns in China.

According to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)'s data (via Moneyball), in April, some 24,908 Wuling Hong Guang MINI EVs were sold, which is 6% less than a year ago.

* CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/deliveries.

It's probably also the lowest result since February 2021. Only time will tell whether this is a temporary slowdown or production/sales are stabilizing.

Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV sales in China - April 2022

Year-to-date, some 119,686 units were sold (up 21%). The growth rate is positive, but far behind the overall plug-in car market, which in Q1 expanded by 130% year-over-year.

Nonetheless, the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV remains the #1 selling all-electric vehicle in China after the first four months of this year.

The next best-selling model is the Tesla Model Y with about 75,000 units, although if one would count all of the BYD Qin versions (BEV and PHEV), it would be at over 99,000.

Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV specs:

Two battery/range options

120 km (75 miles) of range using 9.3 kWh battery

170 km (106 miles) of range using 13.9 kWh battery

120 km (75 miles) of range using 9.3 kWh battery 170 km (106 miles) of range using 13.9 kWh battery top speed of 100 km/h (62 mph)

electric motor: 20 kW peak and 85 Nm

4 seats

741 liters of space with the rear seats folded down

2,917 millimeters long, 1,493 millimeters wide and 1,621 millimeters high, with a 1,940-millimeter wheelbase

An upgraded version of the vehicle is expected to be launched in the near future: