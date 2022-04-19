The Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV has quickly become the best-selling electric vehicle in China, and despite new competition in its segment, it still remains on top.

According to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)'s data (via Moneyball), during the first quarter of 2022, some 94,778 Wuling Hong Guang MINI EVs were sold (up 30.7% year-over-year).

* CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/deliveries.

That's more than any other plug-in model, including the MIC Tesla Model Y at 74,681 and over 75,000 BYD Qin BEV/PHEV (all versions counted together).

Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV sales in China - March 2022

For reference, in 2021, the total number of Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV sold in China amounted to 395,451 (up 250.7% year-over-year).

Cumulatively, more than 600,000 units have been sold in China since June 2020 (within just 22 months). That's big success for the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture (between SAIC, GM and Liuzhou Wuling Motors).

It will be interesting whether we will see in 2022 another EV (a mini car or standard size car), that will be able to dethrone the value proposition king. Let's recall that the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV starts at the equivalent of just several thousand dollars (USD).

Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV specs:

Two battery/range options

120 km (75 miles) of range using 9.3 kWh battery

170 km (106 miles) of range using 13.9 kWh battery

120 km (75 miles) of range using 9.3 kWh battery 170 km (106 miles) of range using 13.9 kWh battery top speed of 100 km/h (62 mph)

electric motor: 20 kW peak and 85 Nm

4 seats

741 liters of space with the rear seats folded down

2,917 millimeters long, 1,493 millimeters wide and 1,621 millimeters high, with a 1,940-millimeter wheelbase

An upgraded version of the vehicle is expected to be launched in the near future: