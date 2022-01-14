The Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV closed the year 2021 on a high note in China as the absolute best-selling electric vehicle - far above the #2 Tesla Model Y, which topped the electric crossover/SUV category.

According to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)'s data (via Moneyball and CnEVPost), in December, 50,561 Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV were sold (up 42.9% year-over-year), which is an all-time monthly record.

* CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/deliveries.

As far as we know, no other electric vehicle ever crossed 50,000 in a single month. The Tesla Model Y set in December its own record of 40,500, but it's still 10,000 less. The Tesla Model 3's record, also set in December, is 30,102.

Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV sales in China - December 2021

In 2021, the total number of Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV sold in China amounted to 395,451 (up 250.7% year-over-year).

It means that cumulatively, more than 500,000 units have been sold in China since June 2020 (19 months).

Some will say that the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV is a mini car, not really fully comparable with standard cars, but it's allowed for public roads and this is what the market wants.

By the way, the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture's (between SAIC, GM and Liuzhou Wuling Motors) sold a total of over 60,000 EVs in December (60,372 to be precise), which is also a new record.

Gallery: Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV

38 Photos

Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV specs:

Two battery/range options

120 km (75 miles) of range using 9.3 kWh battery

170 km (106 miles) of range using 13.9 kWh battery

120 km (75 miles) of range using 9.3 kWh battery 170 km (106 miles) of range using 13.9 kWh battery top speed of 100 km/h (62 mph)

electric motor: 20 kW peak and 85 Nm

4 seats

741 liters of space with the rear seats folded down

2,917 millimeters long, 1,493 millimeters wide and 1,621 millimeters high, with a 1,940-millimeter wheelbase

An upgraded version of the vehicle is expected to be launched in the near future: