Vanderhall Motor Works, the US manufacturer of three-wheeler roadsters, has announced pricing for its first four-wheel vehicle, the all-electric Brawley UTV.

The Utah-based company charges $34,950 for the Brawley base model, excluding destination and preparation charges. Customers can already pre-order the vehicle online for a $100 non-refundable fee.

The only Brawley trim level advertised on the website is the range-topper that features 404 horsepower and 480 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque from four individually controlled electric motors enabling AWD and off-road modes like eCrab, eSteer, eTank, and eCrawl (see gallery below for details).

Built on a 300-volt electric architecture, the two-door, four-seat UTV houses the motors, inverter, geartrain, brakes, and cooling system in a single inboard unit that’s said to require zero maintenance for up to 10 years.

Gallery: Vanderhall Brawley all-electric UTV

21 Photos

Vanderhall previously referred to its top model as the Brawley GTS, but now the website only mentions it as the Brawley, possibly hinting at a name change.

The company estimates a driving range of more than 200 miles (322 km) on a full battery charge from an optional 60 kWh lithium-ion battery with NMC pouch cells—base models get a 40 kWh pack. Charging options include an onboard 6-kilowatt charger and DC fast charging (reaching 80% SoC takes under an hour). Regenerative braking comes standard.

Standard features include 18-inch wheels shod with 35-inch off-road tires for 18 inches of ground clearance, internal bypass shocks enabling 22 inches of suspension travel, heat and air conditioning, a sealed cabin with filter, Bluetooth-enabled Kicker sound system, and a leather wrapped steering wheel.

Options include a sky roof, windshield wipers, heated seats, and a future ViDAR optical radar system.

The Brawley off-road vehicle will launch as part of the 2022 Vanderhall Model Line, but if you’re interested, bear in mind that it’s not road legal so you'll need to trailer it to the off-road playground and back.