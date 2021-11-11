Kandi America, the US subsidiary of China’s Kandi Technologies Group, has introduced its first all-wheel-drive off-road EV, the K32.

Now, your eyes aren’t deceiving you—this is indeed a pickup truck. However, it is not officially marketed as one, with Kandi America describing it as an “all-electric dual motor 4-wheel drive UTV.”

The Utility Terrain Vehicle designation can be explained by the fact the Kandi K32 has smaller battery and power ratings compared to basic passenger EVs, let alone pickups. That's despite its midsize truck dimensions—it's 214-inches long, 73.6-in wide, 82-in high, and it has a 122-in wheelbase.

The base Standard Range model offers a 20.7 kWh battery enabling 60 miles (96 km) of range, while the Long Range variant gets a 50 kWh pack for up to 150 miles (241 km) of range. Both are equipped with a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain, with Kandi mentioning a puny output of 21 kW (28 hp). We're not sure if that's for just one motor, but we sure hope it is as that would give it a total of 42 kW (56 hp).

Factor in the curb weight of 4,089 lbs (1,855 kg) and you will not be surprised that the K32 can only reach 65 mph (105 km/h). The GVWR is 5,356 lbs (2,429 kg), which means the payload is only 1,267 lbs (575 kg).

Despite these unimpressive specs, the K32 is not cheap. The base model is priced from $27,699, while the longer-range variant starts at $34,499 (before charges and incentives).

Standard equipment includes a 10-inch center touchscreen, backup camera, Bluetooth Hand Free Devices, battery protection system, front passenger airbags, ABS and EBD, and not much else.

“Recognizing the growing enthusiasm for electric off-road recreational vehicles, Kandi is leveraging its automotive experience and EV technology to make a splash in the powersports industry. Kandi has produced off-road recreational vehicles for decades and is now upgrading the rider experience by re-purposing its cutting-edge EV technology.” Johnny Tai, CEO of Kandi America

Kandi America will sell the K32 through its nationwide existing powersports dealer network, which likely means that the UTV is not road-legal. Deliveries expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022.