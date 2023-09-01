After months of speculation, spy shots, and leaked information, the refreshed Tesla Model 3 also known as “Project Highland” is finally out in the world, or at least in part of it.

Initially, after breaking cover yesterday, the facelifted entry-level EV was made available in all of the left-hand drive (LHD) European countries where Tesla has a presence, as well as the Middle East.

According to the company’s official website, customers in these countries can expect delivery of their newly specced Model 3 as soon as October, with only the rear-wheel-drive Standard Range and dual-motor all-wheel drive Long Range versions displayed in the configurator.

Now, after a quick browse on the firm’s website, we’ve learned that the revised Tesla Model 3 is also available in some right-hand drive (RHD) markets, including Australia and New Zealand. As per the web page, orders coming from this part of the world will be fulfilled between January 2024 and March 2024.

At the same time, however, the United Kingdom and Ireland, which are also RHD markets, have to make do with the previous, non-upgraded version of the EV, with no clear mention of when the facelift will make its way to customers in these two countries.

Considering all the countries mentioned above get their Model 3 builds from Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory in China, it’s unclear why prospective buyers in the UK and Ireland can’t get their hands on a new Model 3 at the same time as people in Australia and New Zealand.

Additionally, Japan, which also has traffic driving on the left side of the road, will get the first Model 3 Highland units starting in December 2023.

The United States, Canada, and Mexico are still on the waiting list for the new EV, with production expected to begin at Tesla’s Fremont factory later this year.

Here’s a brief list of countries where Model 3 Highland is currently available for order and the estimated delivery time, according to the company’s website:

Europe: October

Middle East: October

China: Q4 2023

Australia & New Zealand: January 2024 - March 2024

Malaysia: late 2023

Japan: December 2023 - March 2024

UK and Ireland: not yet available

Canada: not yet available

US: Not yet available

Singapore: not yet available

Korea: Not yet available

As a reminder, the facelifted Tesla Model 3 comes six years after the sedan’s initial launch and features a slightly redesigned exterior, a minimalist interior with ambient lighting and a rear screen, as well as a slightly larger trunk.