The refreshed Tesla Model 3 EV known as Project Highland is reportedly expected to go on sale in China as early as this month, according to local media Chinese Securities Journal, quoted by CnEVPost.

Citing a person familiar with the matter, the source writes that while Tesla is currently offering several deals for the current-generation Model 3 in China, many prospective customers are choosing to wait for the facelifted EV.

The American EV brand is offering an RMB 8,000 ($1,100) insurance subsidy and a RMB 3,500 ($500) referral bonus for people who choose a Model 3 that has been already produced. Waiting for the updated version removes the insurance subsidy but clients can still benefit from the referral bonus if they get delivery within 60 days, according to the report.

CnEVPost writes that some of Tesla’s stores in China are already taking reservations for the refreshed Model 3, although the car isn’t yet on sale, at least officially.

Last week, we wrote about a different report from local Chinese media JRJ, which said that Tesla’s facelifted model had already entered trial production in Shanghai, with mass production scheduled for next month, along with the first deliveries.

If this turns out to be true, it would explain why the American EV maker changed the delivery dates for European-bound, Chinese-built Model 3 units, with the closest delivery dates being pushed back from August to October.

According to previous leaks and spy photos, the updated EV is expected to feature a redesigned face with new headlights, as well as refreshed tail lights with vertical turn indicators instead of horizontal ones like it is now. Furthermore, the brand’s most affordable model is rumored to be cheaper to build thanks to improved manufacturing techniques, which should also lower the retail price.

Inside, the Model 3 should come with a new dashboard, new door cards with ambient lighting, and the marque’s latest Hardware 4.0 driver assistance system computer.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.