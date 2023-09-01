New Globe Haul LT From Specialized Promises Impressive Cargo Capabilities

Specialized has released a new electric cargo bike under its Globe e-bike subsidiary called the Haul LT. The long-tail electric bicycle features extended range and enhanced cargo-carrying capabilities when compared to its Haul ST, which was first unveiled back in March, 2023. As is the case with all of Specialized's bikes, the new Globe Haul LT features impressive tech backed by extensive R&D. Let's take a look at what this bike has to offer.

Starting off with the frame, the new Globe Haul LT gets a long-tail frame, meaning it has an extended rear section to accommodate a long rack. In total, it has a 200 kilogram payload capacity, allowing you to carry some pretty serious cargo. When compared to the Haul ST, the LT's MIK-compatible rear rack is twice as long, measuring 31 inches (78 centimeters). Thanks to its extended design, the new Haul LT can carry up to six panniers and carry three passengers. Thanks to these capabilities, Specialized says that the Haul LT is good enough to replace your car on a daily basis.

The 700-watt rear-hub motor has five assist settings that are operated by a handlebar remote (a throttle is available as an optional extra). Specialized says that the motor is powerful enough to carry you and all your stuff up steep inclines. Furthermore, the motor can propel the Globe Haul LT to a top speed of 28 miles per hour (45 kilometers per hour). The bike is equipped with a detachable Globe 772-Watt-hour battery, which has a stated range of around 60 miles (100 kilometers). The integrated front and back lights, which have outputs of 1,500 lumens and 50 lumens, respectively, are also powered by the battery.

A nine-speed gearbox with Microshift shifters, an 11-36-tooth SunRace cassette, and a KMC chain complement the punchy electric motor. Tektro HD535 four-piston caliper hydraulic disc brakes with eight-inch (203-millimeter) rotors provide reliable and potent stopping force.The bike also incorporates full-length mudguards and an extra-wide kickstand for added stability when parking and loading items.

As of this writing, the Globe Haul LT is only available in the US market for $3,500. Specialized says it plans to market the bike globally in the future, but we should anticipate the bike's performance parameters to be adapted to accommodate for different e-bike legislations in various countries. For instance, most European countries require e-bikes to have nominal outputs no greater than 250 watts in order to be ridden without a license.