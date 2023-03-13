Specialized Pulls The Covers Off The Globe Haul ST Cargo E-Bike

Back in May, 2022, Specialized dropped teasers of an upcoming electric cargo bike. Back then, it was rather hard to make out what exactly it was, shod beneath a variety of potted cacti. I even wrote a speculative story essentially guessing what the bike manufacturer had in store for us. Fast forward to October, Specialized once again dropped additional teasers of the bike in question.

Needless to say, the California-based bike brand was certainly building up the hype for its newest product. Well, now it’s time to see if the bike will live up to the hype, as it’s been unveiled in all its glory. Marketed under Specialized’s urban e-bike brand Globe, the new Haul ST is, at least on paper, thoroughly impressive. It takes an IKEA-esque approach to e-biking, with the brand offering either home delivery, where you can assemble it yourself, or via bike shop, where technicians can put the bike together for you.

The bike itself is markedly simple, not flaunting any unnecessary bells and whistles. It’s a purpose-built e-bike through and through rolling on 20-inch wheels with 3.5-inch wide tires. The frame is made of aluminum alloy, and employs a one-size-fits-all design compensated for by multiple points of adjustment. For starters, the seatpost is a adjustable, and so, too, is the handlebar in two points. This means that the bike is suitable for riders ranging from 4’5” to 6’4” in height. Furthermore, the bike’s low, step-through frame makes it easy for riders of all experience levels to hop on and ride.

Impressively, the Globe Haul ST has a payload capacity of 419 pounds, and thanks to its robust construction, can carry all sorts of cargo—including passengers. That’s right, the bike can be outfitted with a passenger seat foot pegs. Of course, there’s the array of luggage and cargo-oriented accessories such as pannier racks, bags, and others. There’s also a MIK compatible front rack for extra carrying capability. Of course, the bike gets built-in front and rear lights for extra visibility and safety at night and in low light conditions.

On the performance side of the equation, the Globe Haul ST is rocking a rear hub motor tuned to a top speed of 28 miles per hour as a Class 3 electric bicycle. The battery consists of a 772-watt-hour unit with an IPX7 waterproof rating. It’s supposedly good for up to 60 miles, but we’ll have to wait for real-world tests before we can take this as gospel truth. Complementing the motor is a nine-speed drivetrain composed of a mishmash of MicroSHIFT, SunRace, and KMC componentry.

As for pricing and availability, chances are that the bike is already sold out, as Specialized released a pre-order form prior to the time of me writing this story. Nevertheless, chances are you can still get yourself on the waiting list. The price? Only $2,700 USD, complete with a two-year warranty. As of now, the bike is available only in the U.S. market.