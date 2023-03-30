Tektro Partners With Bosch For E-Bike Antilock Braking Systems

It goes without saying that Bosch has established itself as one of the most dominant players in the e-bike system game. With specific e-bike systems geared specifically towards multiple disciplines of cycling, it makes logical sense that the company is expanding its repertoire of products to further electrify other parts of the bicycle.

Not too long ago, I reported that Bosch had intentions of ramping up its e-bike ABS to cover a wider range of applications. Up until then, e-bikes would come to a stop like most other bike – eithr via mechanical or hydraulic brakes, most often in a disc brake configuration. What e-bike ABS does is provide an added layer of safety to account for the higher operating speeds, not to mention weight, of electric bicycles.

Initially, Bosch had partnered up with Magura for its e-bike ABS, but for those of you who are versed in the cycling industry, you'd know that Magura is one of the most expensive brake specialists in the business, with its products reserved for some of the fanciest, most high-end bikes on the market. Having said that, in order for Bosch's e-bike ABS to become universally applicable, it needs to be compatible with a wider selection of braking systems – not just fancy, high-end ones.

This is where Tektro comes into the picture. The brand's braking systems are featured on entry-level to mid-tier machines, and cover a wide selection of applications from commuters, road bikes, and mountain bikes. Tektro and Bosch have partnered up, with the former sitting alongside Magura for Bosch e-bike ABS integration. Furthermore, Tektro's premium subsidiary TRP has joined the party, too, and will feature Bosch ABS on high-performance trail and mountain electric bicycles.

The way the Bosch e-bike ABS works is not all too different from the ABS on a car or motorcycle. The way Bosch has constructed the system is the coolest part, though. You can still use your stock brake rotors, as a separate ring is bolted atop the rotors, and a speed sensor mounted to the fork via a specialized bracket is responsible for activating the system. The ABS is designed for the front wheel only, and will prevent any crashes as a result of sudden front braking. Unfortunately, this also means that endos are out of the equation.

It must be noted that the Bosch e-bike ABS is compatible only with Bosch e-bike systems. In fact, it's powered by the Bosch e-bike system, so that's a clever way Bosch is adding to its value-added propositions, as chances are ABS will be offered on higher-end models, or as an optional extra for mid-tier models.