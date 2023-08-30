Propella Presents New 9S Pro V2 Commuter E-Bike

As more and more technology gets stuffed into electric bicycles, it's nice to see new models continuing to feature barebones designs meant simply for cruising around town. A good example of this comes from Propella, a Seattle-based e-bike startup. Dubbe the 9S Pro V2, it's all about keeping things simple and accessible to a wide riding audience.

Right of the bat, the Propella 9S Pro V2 features a blend of simplistic styling and contemporary technology to provide a seamless and convenient riding experience. For starters, it's equipped with a Mivice rear hub motor. The Chinese-designed and assembled rear hub motor is commonly found on budget-oriented e-bikes, and delivers 500 watts of power. Propella has thoughtfully included a torque sensor in conjunction with the electric motor, so as to provide seamless pedal assistance with every stroke – no more startling starts from a stop.

The Propella 9S Pro V2 gets an assisted top speed limited to 20 miles per hour in accordance with e-bike regulations. As for the battery, it's rocking a 360-watt-hour battery pack made out of LG 21700 lithium-ion cells. Propella claims a range of up to 55 miles on a single charge – more than enough for a day's worth of commuting around town.

As mentioned earlier, the Propella 9S Pro V2 is all about simplicity and ease of use. It features an aluminum frame offered in two confiurations – step through and step over. It tips the scales at 42.5 pounds which isn't featherweight by any measure, but is certainly light enough to carry up and down the occasional flight of stairs.

When it comes to pricing and availability, Propella has priced the 9S Pro V2 at a rather affordable $1,299 USD. Though the bike isn't expected to begin shipping until December, 2023, the company is already accepting pre-orders for the bike with a $200 USD refundable deposit. For more information, feel free to swing by the brand's official website linked below.