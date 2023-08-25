InsideEVs is proud to present the one hundred and seventy-fifth regular episode of its weekly podcast. Available on the InsideEVs YouTube channel and all major podcast platforms – Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, and Tune In. We also stream the show live on Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube on Friday at 9:30 AM EST.

Appearing on this episode are Seyth Miersma, Editor-in-Chief of InsideEVs and Motor1, Laycee “Miss GoElectric,” an insightful veteran of the InsideEVs Podcast and her own media empire, and Hazel Southwell who has been doing science-y deep thinking and reporting for outlets ranging from ESPN to Ars Technica.

This week we will discuss the Lamborghini Lanzador, e-bikes and right-to-repair laws, as well as take a deep dive into EV battery recycling. We'll touch upon the cargo ship that caught fire and how the EVs onboard fared. We'll wrap up with some Tesla Cybertruck updates and some info on production at Tesla Giga Berlin.

