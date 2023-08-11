InsideEVs is proud to present the one hundred and seventy-third regular episode of its weekly podcast. Available on the InsideEVs YouTube channel and all major podcast platforms – Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsiHeart Radio, and Tune In. We also stream the show live on FacebookTwitchTwitter, and YouTube on Friday at 9:30 AM EST.

Appearing on this episode are Seyth Miersma, Editor-in-Chief of InsideEVs and Motor1, Laycee "Miss GoElectric," an insightful veteran of the InsideEVs Podcast and her own media empire, and Hazel Southwell who has been doing science-y deep thinking and reporting for outlets ranging from ESPN to Ars Technica

This week we will discuss the mass and merits of the newly announced 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ, picking up the trail of updates that point towards an on-sale Tesla Cybertruck, and chatting about how GM might be worse at actually manufacturing EVs than upstart Rivian

Maybe we'll even touch upon a bulletproof BMW i7… if we have time. 

We’ll also chat with Brett T. Evans, Motor1 Senior Editor, about his first drive of the Lucid Air Sapphire,

We truly hope you enjoy this latest chapter in our podcast series as much as we enjoyed making it.

