The Tesla Cybertruck frenzy is likely to continue until enthusiasts and reservation holders finally get their hands on the EV, or at least see the production units up close. It seems like that day might be inching closer.

New drone footage of the Gigafactory Texas captured by Twitter user Jeff Roberts showcases a remarkable aerial glimpse of the sprawling facility on a sunny day. The brown-hued footage showcases hundreds of parked Model Ys, access roads busy with trailers, expansive parking lots, and the Tesla lettering carved out with solar panels on the gigafactory’s roof.

Another Twitter user spotted an interesting detail from this footage: a parked Cybertruck hidden under a cover. It doesn’t sound like a big deal, right? It’s probably not. But it could hint at Tesla inching closer to customer deliveries.

There are more reasons to be optimistic. The Cybertruck’s pre-production units haven’t been caught on the outbound lot of the gigafactory recently, as per Teslarati. Moreover, the most recent Cybertruck spy shots expose the test mules' exoskeleton – another indication that the recent sighting might be a customer vehicle.

CEO Elon Musk stated in April 2023 that the brand would hold a Cybertruck handover event towards the end of the third quarter. That time frame is fast approaching. Last month, Tesla tweeted a picture of the first Cybertruck release candidate rolling off the production line for certification and validation purposes.

During the Q2 2023 earnings call, Tesla stated that low-volume production will start later this year, and mass production is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024. The Cybertruck, which many would agree looks like it leaped out of a sci-fi blockbuster, has received an unprecedented 1.9 million reservations, with a five-year delivery period for new orders.

