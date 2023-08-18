InsideEVs is proud to present the one hundred and seventy-fourth regular episode of its weekly podcast. Available on the InsideEVs YouTube channel and all major podcast platforms – Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, and Tune In. We also stream the show live on Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube on Friday at 9:30 AM EST.

Appearing on this episode are Laycee “Miss GoElectric,” an insightful veteran of the InsideEVs Podcast and her own media empire, Hazel Southwell who has been doing science-y deep thinking and reporting for outlets ranging from ESPN to Ars Technica, and Alex Goy who is an all-around motoring person and a talented presenter.

This week we will discuss the multiple debuts for Monterey Car Week, including the Acura ZDX and some high-end cars from Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce and more. Fisker made a big splash with multiple debuts recently, including the Alaska pickup truck and Ronin supercar.

Additionally, Tesla's new home charger looks to be a game changer and we'll tell you why. Let's not forget about some new Tesla Cybertruck sightings, as well as some interesting LFP battery developments.

Subscribe to the InsideEVs YouTube channel and tap the bell icon to stay up to date with all of our new videos and podcasts.