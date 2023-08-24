The production output of Tesla’s German Gigafactory near Berlin has slowed to less than 4,000 units per week, according to a story published by Business Insider citing internal documents and anonymous sources.

Quoted by Reuters, the report says that the production milestone of 5,000 units, reached in March, was a one-off and that Tesla has gradually lowered the production target of its Berlin-Brandenburg facility to 4,350 cars per week in July and August, and even lower for the coming weeks.

As per Business Insider, pictures showing Tesla’s internal workflow software indicated that the target for July and August had been lowered to 870 cars per day, but even so, there were days when output was lower, with just 692 cars produced on July 25 and 806 on July 28.

The internal target was subsequently adjusted further down to 750 cars per day, according to the source, citing unnamed workers at the plant, amounting to a weekly output of 3,750 units.

Tesla only assembles the Model Y electric crossover in Germany. After reaching the production milestone of 5,000 units per week, the American EV brand reportedly added a third shift and was looking to add a fourth shift at Giga Berlin in April to double production.

However, two months later, Reuters wrote that the Elon Musk-led firm would cut Saturday shifts and hire fewer temporary workers, with Tesla saying that production was still on track to reach self-imposed targets.

In Germany, a base rear-wheel drive Model Y starts at €44,890 or about $48,700 at current exchange rates, while the Long Range all-wheel drive variant goes from €54,990 or about $59,700, VAT included. By comparison, a Model Y Long Range starts at $50,490 in the United States.

