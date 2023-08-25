Polestar has announced that the Polestar 4 electric SUV coupe will become the first production car to feature Mobileye's Chauffeur eyes-off, hands-off autonomous driving technology.

The system will be integrated by ECARX, and the EV maker says it has the potential to be fitted to future Polestar vehicles.

The Polestar 4, which goes on sale in China today and globally in 2024, will not get the Chauffeur autonomous driving tech from the get-go. However, the electric crossover coupe lays the foundation for this technology by featuring a Mobileye SuperVision-based ADAS from the start.

Both the SuperVision and Chauffeur systems feature Mobileye's EyeQ systems-on-chip, RSS-based driving policy, 360-degree surround camera system, and REM-powered Mobileye Roadbook map. However, Chauffeur upgrades SuperVision with the newest EyeQ6 system-on-chip along with next-generation active radar and lidar sensors. These are said to provide the additional sensing layer needed for eyes-off autonomous operation.

When it eventually gets fitted to the Polestar 4, the Chauffeur system will offer eyes-off, hands-off, point-to-point autonomous driving on highways, as well as eyes-on automated driving for other environments.

"I am really happy with how Polestar 4's production readiness is advancing. A collaboration with Mobileye can significantly push innovation in our Polestar 4 electric performance SUV coupé. We know that driving yourself is not always fun and exciting – this technology means our customers could enable autonomous driving when they want, making all future journeys enjoyable," said Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.

The Polestar 4 is positioned between Polestar 2 and Polestar 3 in terms of size and price, and is said to combine the aerodynamic lines of a coupe and the space and comfort of a modern SUV.

The electric crossover will be available with single- and dual-motor powertrains, with the long-range, dual-motor version producing 544 horsepower and 506 pound-feet of torque. This allows the EV to hit 62 miles per hour in 3.8 seconds, making it the brand's fastest production car ever.

The long-range, single-motor RWD variant makes 272 hp and 253 lb-ft of torque. This model has a preliminary range target of over 300 miles based on the US EPA's test procedure. US pricing hasn't been announced yet, but the automaker said the Polestar 4 will start around $60,000 when it launches in North America sometime in 2024. Meanwhile, the first Polestar 4 customer deliveries in China are expected before the end of this year.

Israel-based Mobileye produces advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) technology which is already fitted to over 150 million cars worldwide.