The Polestar 4 is the brand’s latest addition to the electric automaker’s growing lineup, with the new SUV slotting between the Polestar 2 sedan and the larger 3 in terms of size and price. The compact crossover adopts a stylish design showcasing key features from the Polestar Precept concept car.

The Polestar 4 will be available in both single- and dual-motor layouts. The long-range, dual-motor version produces 544 horsepower and 506 pound-feet of torque. The crossover can hit 62 miles per hour in 3.8 seconds, making it the brand’s fastest production car ever. Even though the Polestar 1 had more power, the Polestar 4 will hit 60 quicker. The long-range, single-motor version, which powers the rear wheels, makes 272 hp and 253 lb-ft of torque.

Gallery: Polestar 4

29 Photos

Polestar gives the long-range, single-motor variant a preliminary range target of over 300 miles based on the US EPA’s test procedure. The automaker fits both long-range models with the same 102.0-kilowatt-hour battery capable of 200-kilowatt DC charging and 22-kW AC. The 4 has bi-directional charging with vehicle-to-load capability and a heat pump as standard equipment.

The Polestar 4 debuts with a new drive optimization function that allows drivers to select between range and performance driving modes. Range prioritizes efficiency, with the crossover capable of disengaging the front electric motor to save energy via a disconnect clutch.

Performance mode sharpens the 4’s responsiveness and engages both motors at full power at all times. The dual-motor version has a semi-active suspension, while Polestar offers the model lineup with a range of 20- to 22-inch wheel choices wrapped in either Pirelli or Michelin rubber.

The crossover features a low aerodynamic nose, retractable door handles, and frameless windows. It has no rear window glass, with the standard glass roof extending behind the heads of the rear-seat passengers. The Polestar 4 crossover is 190.5 inches long (4,839 millimeters), 84.2 in wide (2,139 mm), and 60.8 in tall (1,544 mm). It has a 118.07-in wheelbase (2,999 mm), which makes it as big as the Audi Q7 between the rubber while being shorter overall.

Safety is front and center with the Polestar 4. It has nine airbags, 12 cameras, one radar system, and 12 ultrasonic sensors. Drivers glean information from a 10.2-inch display ahead of the steering column, but a 14.7-inch head-up display is available to reduce distractions. It features a nifty “snow mode” that switches the HUD’s text color from white to yellow.

A 15.4-inch landscape-oriented infotainment display runs Android Automotive OS. It has built-in Android features like Google Maps, Google Assistant, and the Google Play store. Apple CarPlay is included, and customers can upgrade to a 12-speaker Harmon Kardon sound system. However, those who upgrade to the Nappa Pack get two additional speakers in each front headrest for 16 total.

Polestar will offer the sleek crossover with several upgrade packs. The Plus Pack focuses on improving the model’s tech and comfort kit. The Plus Pro Pack adds color-coded body bits, an electrochromic glass roof, and extra interior illumination. The previously mentioned Nappa Pack, which customers can select with the Plus Pack, also adds massaging seats and Nappa leather upholstery with ventilation.

The long-range, dual-motor version is available with a Performance Package that includes Polestar Engineered chassis tuning. The pack also comes with 22-inch wheels, four-piston Brembo brakes, and gold details for the brakes, seat belts, and valve caps.

The Polestar 4 will begin production this November in China, where it’ll launch first. The company will release more specific details for the North American market in 2024, with the vehicle arriving later that same year. Polestar indicates the crossover will have a launch price of $60,000 to start, but we’ll receive final pricing information when the order books open.