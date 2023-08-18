Bentley Motors and The Little Car Company unveiled a road-legal, 85 percent scale recreation of the classic 1929 Blower Bentley. Known as Blower Junior, the car is an electric vehicle based on Team Car No. 2, perhaps the most famous and valuable Bentley of that era. It is also the first fully road-legal car produced by The Little Car Company, which can be driven in the US, European Union, and the United Kingdom.

Blower Junior is handbuilt and adorned with all the details of the original car. Working with Bentley's Heritage Collection, The Little Car Company went to great lengths to produce an exacting 85 percent scale recreation. However, some concessions were made for the size, including tandem seating instead of a standard side-by-side layout.

Gallery: Blower Junior Bentley Replica EV By The Little Car Company

12 Photos

For propulsion, the Blower Junior uses a 48-volt battery powering a 15 kW electric motor, good for an estimated 65-mile range and 45 mph top speed. The supercharger housing contains a charging port to connect to any Level 1 or Level 2 charger. It's framed by a mesh grille and authentic nickel-plated radiator housing, just like the original car.

Mounted to the painted steel frame are leaf springs and period-correct friction dampers scaled down to match Blower Junior's dimensions. Brembo disc brakes in front and rear drums provide reliable modern stopping power. The batteries and electronics are hidden in an undertray, while the electric motor is mounted across the rear axle.

At first glance, the dashboard looks like a scaled-down replica of the original. However, the fuel pressure pump now functions as the drive mode selector. Other switchgear for the headlights and turn indicators copy the magneto switches from the original car while the battery charge gauge recreates the original ammeter. A USB charging point is integrated into a dual-function display with a Garmin satellite navigation screen and a backup camera.

The Little Car Company will produce the first 99 First Edition models of Blower Junior. These cars will feature First Edition badging on the hood, door sill plate, dashboard, and an engraved number plaque. All First Edition models will be finished in Blower Green, with matching painted chassis, wheels, and a Union flag hand-painted on both sides of the body. Production is planned to start in mid-2024.

Meanwhile, Bentley is moving ahead with its electric program. In addition to its first EV, it is launching PHEV versions of the Continental and Flying Spur.