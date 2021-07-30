Bentley is launching the new Flying Spur (Plug-In) Hybrid with a spectacular limited-run model called Odyssean Edition.

Boasting exclusive exterior and interior content, the Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition is the first mainstream production Bentley to implement design influences from the EXP 100 GT concept car. The Odyssean Edition features new sustainable materials that directly reflect styling details showcased in Bentley’s centenary design study.

For example, the cabin features panels of crafted tweed made from 100% British wool, open-pore Koa veneer fascias and waistrails with 90 less lacquer than high-gloss veneers, Piano Linen veneer on the center console, sustainable leather in a three-color scheme, and more.

Gallery: Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition

10 Photos

In addition, an exclusive new embroidery style sees thread colors blend calmly into one another across the width of each seat, creating a stunning effect inspired by the ombré finishes seen in the EXP 100 GT. The car’s special status is also attested by the unique Odyssean Edition tread plates matched with exterior D-pillar badging.

Speaking of the exterior, the Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition is distinguished by the Pale Brodgar accents found on the exclusive 21-inch wheels, bumpers, light surrounds, and lower body side ornaments. Customers are recommended to combine these accents with six body colors, though they have the full Bentley palette at their disposal.

While badged a Hybrid, the Flying Spur actually has a plug-in hybrid powertrain that combines a 2.9-liter V6 gasoline engine with an electric motor and a 14.1-kWh lithium ion battery.

The ICE delivers 410 hp (416 PS) and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft) of torque on its own, while the e-motor provides up to 100 kW (134 hp/136 PS) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque. In total, the electrified Flying Spur has 536 hp (544 PS) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque at its disposal at any given time, which is 95 hp more than the Bentayga Hybrid.

The model delivers an all-electric driving range of 40 kilometers (25 miles) WLTP and a zero to 60 mph (96 km/h) acceleration time of 4.1 seconds.