Bentley announced today a new, refreshed Bentayga Hybrid - one of the two new plug-in hybrids that will be launched this year, according to the new electrification strategy.

While it's always nice to see something new, it seems that the new Bentayga Hybrid does not bring any improvements to the EV tech. It still has a 17.3 kWh battery as the previous version, which has an EPA EV range of up to 18 miles (29 km).

Moreover, we are wondering why the official press release contains all-electric range numbers for NEDC - 50 km (31 miles) - instead of newer and closer to reality WLTP - the previous version was rated at 24.2 miles (39 km) WLTP.

Since there is no more range or power, we guess that at least it's a newer and nicer version of this hyper-luxury electric SUV.

For example, there is a new infotainment system with a 10.9-inch screen, super-high-resolution graphics and "dramatically increased connectivity".

"The new exterior and interior design emphasises Bentley design DNA across the entire model range, giving Bentley the freshest and most modern product family of any luxury car company. The new Bentayga Hybrid offers the ultimate in electric luxury, with smooth and silent progress through urban environments, whilst having the grand touring capability to escape the city and explore further. Customers of the Bentayga Hybrid can escape the noise of the city through the refined and acoustically-isolated serenity of the cabin without engine interference, using up to 31 miles of electric-only range (NEDC), before physically leaving the city behind with the comfort of a total combined range of 536 miles (NEDC). Delivering the same level of comfort and luxury, yet with a quieter and more refined driving experience, the Bentayga Hybrid brings a selection of new technologies and connected car services, positioning the new product as the most technically advanced Bentayga to date."

2021 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid specs:

Range (all-electric)

NEDC: 50 km (31 miles) and 536 miles (862 km) total



battery 168 individual cells "expected life of 100,000 miles or eight years" top speed in EV mode 135 km km/h (84 mph)

all-wheel drive

peak system output of 330 kW (443 bhp; 449 PS) and 700 Nm of torque

3.0L twin turbocharged V6 gasoline engine: 250 kW (335 bhp; 340 PS) and 450 Nm of torque

E-Drive (housed within the transmission between the gearbox and internal combustion engine): 94 kW (126 bhp; 128 PS) and 350 Nm of torque

3.0L twin turbocharged V6 gasoline engine: 250 kW (335 bhp; 340 PS) and 450 Nm of torque E-Drive (housed within the transmission between the gearbox and internal combustion engine): 94 kW (126 bhp; 128 PS) and 350 Nm of torque AC charging (7.2 kW on-board charger): 2.5 h

