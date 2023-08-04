California-based EV maker Fisker has started taking reservations for the recently revealed Alaska all-electric pickup and Ronin convertible, just a couple of hours after their debut during the company’s Product Vision Day 2023 event.

The maker of the Ocean EV SUV says the Ronin is the first-ever four-door convertible, featuring Mazda RX-8-like half-doors for the rear passengers, a carbon fiber hardtop, and active aero flaps.

Expected to go into limited production toward the end of 2025 with a cell-to-chassis battery, a tri-motor setup, and an output of over 1,000 horsepower, the hand-built Ronin can now be reserved for $2,000 on the company’s official website.

Fisker Ronin

Fisker estimates that the $385,000 zero-emissions drop-top will have a driving range of 600 miles (965 kilometers) on a full charge and a 0 to 60 miles per hour time of just 2 seconds

Prospective customers can also reserve the Ocean-based Alaska pickup for a $250 fee and wait for the end of 2024 when the American startup estimates it will go into production with a starting price of $45,500 before incentives.

The Fisker Alaska rides on the FT31 platform, a modified and stretched version of the platform that underpins the Ocean SUV, and slots somewhere between a compact and a mid-size pickup, with a bed that measures 4.5 feet (1.37 meters). However, as shown in yesterday’s presentation, the electric truck can carry items as long as 9.6 ft (2.92 m) if both the liftgate and the midgate – or Houdini trunk, as Fisker calls it – are open.

Fisker Product Vision Day Line-Up

The driving range is expected to be between 230 and 340 miles (370-547 km), but technical details haven’t been announced yet. With this being said, we can speculate that the Ocean powertrain will carry over to the pickup, meaning the base variant may feature a single front-mounted electric motor making 275 hp, while the more expensive trims could be fitted with a 540 hp dual-motor all-wheel drive setup.

The brand’s most affordable model, the upcoming Pear crossover, can also be pre-ordered for $250.

The brand's most affordable model, the upcoming Pear crossover, can also be pre-ordered for $250.