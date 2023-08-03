The 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron and SQ8 e-tron Sportback electric performance SUVs have gone on sale in the United States as sportier alternatives to the regular Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback.

If the names are confusing, you should know that the Q8 e-tron and SQ8 e-tron are actually the facelifted versions of the 2023 Audi e-tron and e-tron S.

The 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron starts at $89,800 (excluding $1,195 destination), making it $1,600 more expensive than the 2023 Audi e-tron S. The 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron Sportback is priced at $92,600 (excluding $1,195 destination), which means it's $1,800 more expensive than the outgoing 2023 Audi e-tron S Sportback.

Like their predecessors, the 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron and SQ8 e-tron Sportback feature a tri-motor electric drivetrain that delivers up to 496 horsepower (370 kilowatts) and 718 pound-feet (973 Newton-meters) of torque in boost mode.

These numbers are unchanged from the previous model year and allow the SQ8 e-tron to sprint from zero to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds and reach an electronically limited top speed of 130 mph.

Besides offering increased performance thanks to the 94 more horsepower and 228 more pound-feet of torque than the 2024 Q8 e-tron, the 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron also comes with standard electric torque vectoring, which translates into improved dynamics and traction capabilities.

As with the 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron, the SQ8 offers a battery with a net capacity of 106 kilowatt-hours (114 kWh gross), which is 23-percent greater from the previous e-tron S. The larger battery, in combination with aerodynamic and efficiency updates, leads to an EPA-estimated range of 253 miles for the SQ8 e-tron and SQ8 e-tron Sportback when fitted with the standard 20-inch wheels.

That's an increase of around 20 percent compared to the 2023 Audi e-tron S models. With the optional 22-inch wheels, the EPA-estimated range drops to 218 miles, though. In addition to the increased range, the 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron models also charge faster at up to 170 kW, which reduces the 10-80 percent charging time to 31 minutes.

As expected, the Audi SQ8 e-tron models feature more standard equipment compared to their Q8 e-tron equivalents, starting with the distinctive silver rocker-panel accents and aluminum-look exterior mirror housings, matched by similar treatments on the front fascia and rear diffuser. In addition, the SQ8 e-tron EVs get flared fenders that widen the body overall by 1.5 inches (39 millimeters).

Inside, standard features include 12-way adjustable power S-logo embossed front sport seats wrapped in Valcona leather with contrast diamond stitching, a performance themed Carbon square structure interior trim finish, and four-zone automatic climate control with a heat pump and comfort pre-conditioning.

On the tech front, the SQ8 e-tron lineup comes standard with the Audi MMI touch response operating system featuring an upper 10.1-inch and lower 8.6-inch display with haptic touch technology, Audi virtual cockpit with full HD resolution display, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system with 3D sound.

The electric SUVs also come with Plug & Charge functionality and two years of free DC fast charging on the Electrify America network.

The 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron and SQ8 e-tron Sportback will arrive in US showrooms in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Note: European-spec models shown in photos