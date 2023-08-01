In July, NIO global electric car deliveries significantly accelerated, reaching a new monthly record and far exceeding the previous levels.

The company delivered 20,462 cars last month, which is about 104 percent more than a year ago and the first-ever result above 20,000 units (the previous record was 15,815 in December 2022).

That's really good news for the company and a sign that the transition from models based on the NT1.0 platform to models based on the NT2.0 platform is entering the crucial growth phase.

The overwhelming majority of NIO sales are in China. The company is expanding its business also in Europe.

The volume of 20,462 units includes 14,066 crossovers/SUVs (up 86 percent year-over-year) and 6,396 sedans (up 159 percent year-over-year).

The company does not provide a breakdown between the individual models but noted that the ES6 model (the second generation, based on NT2.0 platform) achieved a massive result of more than 10,000 units sold (about half of the total volume). Let's recall that the new ES6 entered the Chinese market in May.

This one bit of information reveals also that the other crossover/SUV models (EC6, EC7, ES7, ES8), together noted less than 4,066 units, which on the other hand is so-so news.

NIO EV deliveries last month:

Crossover/SUVs (EC6, ES6, EC7, ES7, ES8): 14,066 (up 86% year-over-year)

Sedans (ET5/ET5T, ET7): 6,396 (up 159% year-over-year)

Total: 20,462 (up 104% year-over-year)

NIO Car Sales – July 2023

So far this year, NIO delivered more than 75,000 electric vehicles, which is 23 percent more than a year ago.

NIO EV deliveries year-to-date:

Crossover/SUVs (EC6, ES6, EC7, ES7, ES8): 34,988 (down 32% year-over-year)

Sedans (ET5/ET5T, ET7): 40,035 (up 327% year-over-year)

Total: 75,023 (up 23% year-over-year)

For reference, in 12 months of 2022, NIO sold more than 122,000 electric cars globally.

Cumulatively, NIO sold 364,579 electric cars (the 300,000th car was produced on December 12).

2023 NIO ES6 (NT2.0) NIO ET5 Touring

Model Lineup

As of mid-2023, NIO has a pretty broad and young lineup of all-electric cars on the market, which potentially might translate into solid sales results in China. Some of the models are also exported to Europe (but the scale of export is relatively low, compared to domestic sales).

NIO Technology (NT2.0) platform:

Crossover/SUV: new ES6, EC7, ES7, new ES8

Sedans: ET5/ET5T, ET7

*in Europe ES6 is EL6, ES7 is EL7

NIO Technology (NT1.0) platform (outgoing):

EC6, ES6, ES8

It's worth noting that all NIO electric cars are compatible with the company's in-house battery swap stations. As of July 30, 2023, the network expanded to 1,600 stations, which cover main routes and metropolitan areas.

By the end of 2023, the company would like to have more than 2,300 battery swap stations (700 to be installed in the second half of the year).