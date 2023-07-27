Tesla owners may have polarizing views on CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter tomfoolery, but brand loyalty remains robust, suggests a new survey. Tesla Model 3 owners looking to upgrade to a new electric vehicle have the upcoming Cybtertruck dominating their wishlists.

Bloomberg surveyed 5,000 verified Tesla Model 3 owners on several topics including Musk, his public reputation, Tesla, brand perception, and ownership satisfaction among others.

The owners admire the vehicles but despise the tweets. Despite some owners walking away from Tesla due to their disapproval of Musk, majority of them appear to remain brand loyal. Findings reveal that nearly 75 percent of Model 3 owners planning to buy a new car in the next two years have another Tesla on their minds.

Almost 52 percent of them want the Cybertruck. Many are possibly reservation holders already – the electric truck has garnered an astonishing 1.9 million orders. Low-volume production of the Cybtertruck is expected to commence later this year, with mass production slated for the start of 2024.

23.6 percent of the respondents prefer the Model Y as their next EV – the electric crossover is expected to become the world’s first best-selling electric car in a year, of any category.

The survey revealed that more Model 3 owners are considering the Cybertruck than the next five choices combined – which were also Teslas, including a gen three vehicle. The top three choices for Model 3 owners looking to switch brands are considering the Rivian R1S and R1T, followed by the Ford F-150 Lightning.

Could this craze cannibalize Model 3 sales? It's too early to answer that, but this particular survey indicates a yearning for the SUV and pickup truck body styles over the sedan.

Cybertruck features that arouse curiosity among buyers might include its outlandish design, which looks unlike any other truck out there. Its ultra-hard cold-rolled stainless steel exoskeleton is unique, and the truck is likely to be quick off the line, with Tesla stating a 0-60 miles per hour time of 2.9 seconds on its website.

Rumors suggest that the Cybertruck would debut with a 350-mile range, while the 500-mile variant could arrive later. Tesla estimated that the rear-wheel-drive truck would cost $39,900, while the all-wheel-drive version would start at $49,900. But the brand removed pricing and specification details from its website. So details remain murky for now.

What do you think about this survey? Leave your thoughts in the comments.