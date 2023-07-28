Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV), part of the Volkswagen Group, reports 101,500 global vehicle sales during the second quarter of 2023, which is 41 percent more than a year ago. During the first half of the year, the total volume amounted to 198,700 (up 29 percent year-over-year).

The most important thing for us is that all-electric vehicle sales are improving even quicker since the company launched the MEB-based Volkswagen ID. Buzz model in Europe last year.

In Q2, VWCV all-electric vehicle sales amounted to roughly 6,900 units, which is about 1,680 percent more than a year ago, when the company offered only a few electric vans on a small scale. That's a record quarterly result both in terms of volume and BEV share out of the total volume (6.8 percent compared to 0.6 percent a year ago).

Let's recall that the Volkswagen ID. Buzz is offered in two main versions in Europe: the ID. Buzz Pro (passenger version) and the ID. Buzz Cargo (the cargo van version), both equipped with an 82-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery. In the near future, there will also be a long wheelbase version (available in North America in Q3 2024) with a larger, 91-kWh battery pack.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles BEV sales in Q2 2023:

  • Total: 6,900 (up 1,680% year-over-year) and 6.8% share

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles BEV sales - Q2 2023

external_image

During the first half of the year, VWCV sold over 12,000 all-electric vehicles, which is an order of magnitude increase year-over-year and more than six percent of the total volume.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles BEV sales in Q1-Q2 2023:

  • Total: 12,300 (up 1,100% year-over-year) and 6.2% share

For reference, in 2022, the total BEV sales amounted to 7,500 (up 110 percent year-over-year), which was 2.3 percent of the total volume.

It's expected that in 2023, the company will sell more than 25,000 all-electric vehicles, while Volkswagen ID. Buzz sales might increase to 10,000+ units per quarter.

external_image

As we previously reported, VWCV set a target to increase its BEV share out of the total sales to 55 percent by 2030.

