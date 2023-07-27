Volkswagen Group's Seat/Cupra duo reports 136,200 global car sales during the second quarter of 2023 (up 21 percent year-over-year). After the first six months of the year, the tally stands at 261,400 (up 28 percent year-over-year).

In the case of all-electric car sales, the Spanish company noted 9,700 units sold in Q2, which is about 60 percent more than a year ago. BEV share out of the total volume improved to 7.1 percent (compared to 5.4 percent a year ago).

While the year-over-year growth is positive and noticeably higher than the general sales growth, we are not so sure about the near future, because there is not that much progress compared to the previous three quarters. It will be very interesting to see whether Seat/Cupra will be able to beat its 2022 results in Q3 and Q4.

Currently, Cupra has only one all-electric model on the market - the Cupra Born, which is a cousin of the Volkswagen ID.3. Meanwhile, Seat does not have even one BEV in its offer since it dropped the Seat Mii Electric (Volkswagen e-up! counterpart) a few years ago.

Seat/Cupra BEV sales in Q2 2023:

Cupra Born: 9,700

[Volkswagen ID.3 amounted to 26,200]

[Volkswagen ID.3 amounted to 26,200] Total: 9,700 (up 60% year-over-year) and 7.1% share

Seat and Cupra all-electric car sales - Q2 2023

During the first half of the year, the company sold almost 19,000 all-electric cars, which is 129 percent more than a year ago (mostly thanks to Q1 2023/Q1 2022 growth).

Seat/Cupra BEV sales in Q1-Q2 2023:

Cupra Born: 18,900

[Volkswagen ID.3 amounted to 49,800

[Volkswagen ID.3 amounted to 49,800 Total: 18,900 (up 129% year-over-year) and 7.2% share

For reference, in 2022, Seat/Cupra electric car sales amounted to 31,400 units (up 140 percent year-over-year), which was 8.1 percent of the total volume.

Unfortunately, the group does not report plug-in hybrid car sales, but we guess that it would be at least a noticeable volume.

Combined sales of the Volkswagen ID.3 and Cupra Born amounted to 68,700, so there is a chance that the full year will end with 140,000-150,000 units sold globally.

In the future, Cupra will launch its second all-electric model, the Tavascan crossover/SUV, which is an MEB-based cousin of the Volkswagen ID.5, Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe, and Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback. It will be produced in China, by Volkswagen Anhui joint venture (formerly known as JAC Volkswagen) and exported to Europe in 2024. The plan is to reach 70,000 units a year at some point in the future.