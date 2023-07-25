Tesla is recalling certain Model S, Model X, and Model Y vehicles because the pitch angle of the front-facing cameras may not be aligned to specification, which may cause active safety features to be unavailable without alerting the driver about their unavailability, according to the recall notice published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, and lane keeping assist could all be malfunctioning because of the incorrect pitch angle of the front-facing cameras, but the driver wouldn’t know these features are unavailable because the car will not issue any warning, the NHTSA says. As such, this may cause the driver to rely on unavailable features, which could increase the risk of a collision.

In total, 1,337 vehicles are potentially involved in the recall, as per the official report, with 80 percent of the units estimated to have the defect. Tesla Model S cars made between January 24 and July 10, Model X units manufactured between January 17 and July 2023, as well as Model Y vehicles produced between April 27 and July 13 are part of the recall.

The Austin-based automaker has identified 83 warranty claims and 2 field reports that may be related to the issue described by the recall, but it is not aware of any crashes, injuries, or deaths that may be related to this condition.

To remedy the issue, Tesla Service will inspect the pitch angle of the forward-facing cameras on affected vehicles and, where needed, will adjust the angle to specification, free of charge.

Previously, Tesla recalled 137 Model Ys because their steering wheels may not have been fastened to specification, while the Model 3 was recalled in April because the fasteners on the front suspension lateral link might become loose over time, which can cause the suspension link to separate from the sub-frame.

In a recent study published by iSeeCars, Tesla was identified as the most recalled car brand in the United States, with the Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y securing four out of the top five spots for most recalled models.

