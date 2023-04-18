According to a recent study by iSeeCars, Tesla is the most recalled car brand. In fact, the publication says the Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model X secure four out of the top five spots for most recalled models. Porsche also has four of the most recalled models. Brands including Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota show up the least on the list of recalls.

iSeeCars consulted the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) list of recalls from 2014 to 2023 to put together its list. The goal was to learn which of today's cars are expected to have the most and least recalls over the course of an expected 30-year lifespan. iSeeCars’ Executive Analyst Karl Brauer shared:

‌“Looking through NHTSA’s recall data confirmed a wide spectrum of recall activity between the most and least recalled models. A car like the Lexus NX 300h or Nissan 370Z is projected to have less than one recall over a 30-year lifespan. Conversely, the most recalled cars, including all four Tesla models, a Porsche, and two Volkswagens, are projected to have between 20 and 62 recalls.”

Interestingly, the study also exposed that cars with the fewest recalls have "1 or fewer predicted recalls" over a 30-year lifespan. Meanwhile, the most recalled models are predicted to be recalled at least 10 times during the same lifespan. Clearly, this is something that new car buyers should consider as they shop for a vehicle.

iSeeCars notes that the average car is recalled four times over its projected 30-year lifespan. However, a car like the Tesla Model Y is expected to accumulate 62 recalls. We've included the first 10 entries in the publication's charts below. To see all the models, be sure to follow the source link at the bottom of the article:

It's important to note that when mentioning that both Tesla and Porsche have the most models on the list of the most recalled cars, iSeeCars points out that Tesla has the ability to address many via over-the-air software updates.

We've shared with you recently that Tesla has a handful of recalls right now that do require a service visit, but an onslaught of Tesla recalls over the last year or so have been software updates, which are still considered recalls.

Just because the car doesn't have to go into the shop doesn't mean there's not a problem that could pose a safety issue. The fix may just happen to be easier on the customer.