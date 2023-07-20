New passenger car registrations in Spain increased in June to 102,268 units (up 12.4 percent year-over-year), which is the highest monthly result in a long time. During the first half of the year, the total volume exceeded 511,000 (up 23 percent year-over-year).

The most important thing is how fast the plug-in electric car market is expanding this year.

According to the data collected by EnergyTransition Fan, 12,405 new plug-in electric cars were registered last month (up 66 percent year-over-year), which is a new all-time record. Market share improved to 12.1 percent (compared to 8.2 percent a year ago).

It seems that all-electric cars are currently the fastest-growing segment with 5,891 registrations last month - 85 percent more than a year ago, and a 5.8 percent share out of the total market. That's not far from matching plug-in hybrids (6,514 units and a 52 percent increase year-over-year).

Plug-in car registrations last month:

BEVs: 5,891 (up 85%, at 5.8% market share)

PHEVs: 6,514 (up 52%, at 6.4% market share)

Total: 12,405 (up 66%, at 12.1% market share)

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Spain – June 2023

So far this year, more than 57,000 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Spain, which is 48 percent more than a year ago and 11 percent of the total market.

Plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: 25,705 (up 74%, at 5.0% market share)

PHEVs: 31,789 (up 33%, at 6.2% market share)

Total: 57,494 (up 48%, at 11.2% market share)

For reference, in 2022, 79,521 new passenger plug-ins were registered in the country (up 18 percent year-over-year), which was 9.6 percent of the total market.

Sales in 2023 are on track to noticeably exceed 100,000 units for the very first time. It's worth noting that sooner rather than later, BEVs should overtake PHEVs, as their growth rate is significantly higher.

Brands and models

The top-selling all-electric cars in Spain during the first half of the year were the Tesla Model Y (3,347), MG4 Electric (1,768), and Tesla Model 3 (1,764).

We noted also an interesting thing that three out of the top five BEVs were produced in China (MG4 Electric, Tesla Model 3, and Dacia Spring) - that's a sign of times and how the shift from ICE to BEVs affects Europe right now. For the European automotive industry, it should be the final warning if they don't want to lose their market share.

Top 5 BEVs in Spain - YTD:

Tesla Model Y - 3,347 MG4 Electric - 1,768 Tesla Model 3 - 1,764 Fiat 500 electric - 1,225 Dacia Spring - 1,034

Among the top brands, we can see Tesla (5,314), MG (2,322), Citroen (1,707), Peugeot (1,585), and Volkswagen (1,252).

Hat Tip to Luis at #EnergyTransition Fan!