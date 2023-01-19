New passenger car registrations in Spain decreased in 2022 to just over 800,000 units, which is several percent lower than in 2021.

The plug-in electric car segment continues to expand, reaching new record levels - although December was slightly slower than a year ago.

According to EnergyTransition Fan, some 8,236 new plug-in electric cars were registered last month (down 2.5 percent year-over-year), which is 11.0 percent of the total market. Nonetheless, the result was one of the highest ever.

Plug-in hybrids were responsible for the majority of new rechargeable car sales, but the advantage over all-electric cars is shrinking.

Stats for the month:

BEVs: 3,596 (down 1%, at 4.8% market share)

PHEVs: 4,640 (down 4%, at 6.2% market share)

Total: 8,236 (up 2.5%, at 11.0% market share)

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Spain – December 2022

In 2022, more than 79,000 new passenger plug-ins were registered in Spain. That's a noticeable 18 percent increase over 2021 and almost 10 percent of the total market (a year ago it was 7.6 percent).

Plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: 31,531 (up 31%, at 3.8% market share)

PHEVs: 47,988 (up 11%, at 5.8% market share)

Total: 79,519 (up 18%, at 9.6% market share)

Let's hope that the year 2023 will bring further growth, maybe even more than 100,000+ plug-in car registrations.

Brands and models

According to the data, the Tesla Model 3 was the most registered new all electric car in the country, with 2,680 units in 2022. The other popular BEVs were the Fiat 500 electric (1,868) and another Tesla - the Model Y with 1,865 units.

In terms of top BEV brands, Tesla (4,604), Kia (2,456) and Hyundai (2,138) were listed as the top ones.

Top 10 BEVs in Spain - YTD:

Tesla Model 3 - 2,680 Fiat 500 electric - 1,868 Tesla Model Y - 1,865 Kia Niro EV - 1,518 Citroën e-C4 - 1,441 MINI Cooper SE - 1,255 Hyundai Kona Electric - 1,105 Dacia Spring - 1,040 Kia EV6 - 919 Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 918

Hat Tip to Luis at #EnergyTransition Fan!