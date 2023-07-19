New passenger car registrations in France increased in June by 11.5 percent year-over-year to 190,848, taking the year-to-date total to 889,785 (up 15 percent year-over-year).

Meanwhile, plug-in electric car sales significantly outpace the general market and reached a new record.

According to L’Avere-France, last month 51,215 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in France (up 51 percent year-over-year), which represented 26.8 percent of the market (compared to 19.8 percent a year ago).

Especially good news is that all-electric car sales increased by 52 percent year-over-year to 33,280, taking a 17.4 percent share (compared to 12.8 percent a year ago). That's a solid 4.6 percent increase compared to 2022. Interestingly, plug-in hybrid car sales are also growing.

New plug-in vehicle registrations:

  • Passenger BEVs: 33,280 (up 52%) at 17.4% market share
  • Passenger PHEVs: 17,935 (up 50%) at 9.4% market share
  • Total Passenger plug-ins: 51,215 (up 51%) at 26.8% market share
  • Light commercial BEVs: 4,068 (up 276%) at 9.5% market share
  • Light commercial PHEVs: 41 (down 13%)
  • Total plug-ins: 55,324 (up 58%)

Plug-in car sales in France – June 2023

external_image

So far this year, more than 230,000 new plug-in electric vehicles were registered in France, including over 215,000 passenger plug-in cars (up 38 percent year-over-year and 24.3 percent market share).

Registrations year-to-date:

  • Passenger BEVs: 137,919 (up 48%) at 15.5% market share
  • Passenger PHEVs: 77,990 (up 24%) at 8.8% market share
  • Total Passenger plug-ins: 215,909 (up 38%) at 24.3% market share
  • Light commercial BEVs: 14,646 (up 133%)
  • Light commercial PHEVs: 188 (down 46%)
  • Total plug-ins: 230,743 (up 42%)

For reference, in 2022, more than 346,000 new plug-in electric cars were registered in France, compared to over 315,000 in 2021.

external_image

*some data on the charts are estimated

Models

In June, two Tesla electric cars were the most popular rechargeable cars in France - the Tesla Model Y (4,335) and Tesla Model 3 (3,966). The third most popular model was the Fiat 500 electric with 2,781 units.

After the first half of the year, the top three BEVs are the Tesla Model Y (17,741), Dacia Spring (15,083), and Fiat 500 electric (12,285), slightly ahead of the Peugeot e-208 (12,050).

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations are provided by L’Avere-France:

external_image

