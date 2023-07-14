Privateer Debuts The E-161 Electric Enduro MTB

Privateer is a UK-based manufacturer of premium mountain bikes. The brand has developed quite a name for itself as it makes premium and performance-oriented designs accessible to non-professional athletes without sponsors from big name brands. In the process, the brand has indeed entered the competitive enduro MTB scene, with athletes racing under the brand.

Nevertheless, the tech and features Privateer's bikes bring to the table rival those of mainstream marques, while being offered at a fraction of the cost. The brand has, in fact, dipped its toes in the rapidly growing electric mountain bike segment with the launch of the E-161. According to the brand's website, the E-161 was built at the request of EWS racer Matt Stuttard, who wanted a capable enduro bike to train with, but with the added electric boost to help him get back up to the trail head with ease.

The opportunity to build the e-bike came when Shimano and Privateer joined forces. As such, the E-161 electric enduro was born. It features quite a lot of premium technology – technology you'd expect to find in a race-ready enduro mountain bike. Powering the E-161 is none other than the Shimano EP801 electric motor, with an impressive 85 Newton-meters of torque and a peak power of 500 watts. As for the battery, the E-161 is rocking a 630-watt-hour power pack from Shimano.

With its sturdy, full-suspension frame made of 6061-T6 aluminum, the Privateer E-161 stands out as a capable enduro machine. For improved performance, it has a 170-millimeter Fox 38 Performance Elite E-Bike+ fork. The Fox Float X2 Performance rear shock provides a large 161 millimeters of rear wheel travel. Its mixed-wheel configuration includes a 29-inch front wheel and a 27.5-inch rear wheel with HUNT E All-Mountain rims. Furthermore, the bike is outfitted with a dependable and long-lasting Shimano SLX 12-speed transmission.

The Privateer e161 is available in a single configuration which includes the mid to high-end components stated above. The selling price is 7,499 Euros, which is roughly $8,385 USD. When compared to similar caliber e-bikes from other manufacturers, which frequently exceed the $10,000 USD mark, this pricing makes it pleasantly accessible, but nonetheless on the premium side of the spectrum. Pre-orders for the bike, which comes in Black or Raw finishes, are now open, with shipping expected to begin in the first week of August 2023.