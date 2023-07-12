New Bandit X-Trail Pro E-Bike Doubles Down On Power With Two Electric Motors

Bandit, an electric bike startup, has recently opened its first retail store in Santa Monica, California. In celebration of this occasion, they've released the X-Trail Pro, an electric bike with a seemingly insatiable thirst for power. This powerful two-wheeler boasts multiple motors, full-suspension, and impressive range, making it appropriate for all sorts of terrains.

Despite being promoted as a street-legal e-bike, the Bandit X-Trail Pro looks more like an electric moped and is obviously aimed at off-road aficionados. Its thrilling performance is underscored by a 750-Watt front-hub motor and a 1,000W rear hub, which allow it to achieve a top speed of 42 miles per hour. Having said that, the bike uses a basic cadence sensor with seven degrees of pedal-assist rather than a high-tech torque sensor that tailors power delivery with each pedal stroke. The X-Trail Pro also has a twist throttle for speeds up to 38 mph, and a seven-speed Shimano Altus drivetrain.

The Bandit X-Trail Pro, a cross between an e-bike and a moped, has a durable 6061 aluminum alloy frame. This frame design has a low step-over height, allowing riders ranging in height from 4.9 to 6.5 feet to ride the bike comfortably. Because of its 20-inch wheels and 4-inch puncture-resistant CST fat tires, the X-Trail Pro is well-equipped to traverse rough terrain. It also has dual rear shocks for improved suspension at the back and a front suspension fork to absorb bumps. When it comes to stopping power, the bike is outfitted with Nutt four-piston hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors to provide effective and dependable stopping power.

In terms of battery tech, the Bandit X-Trail Pro has two removable batteries. The front battery has a capacity of 960 Wh, while the second battery housed beneath the seat, has a capacity of 720 Wh. Bandit says that the X-Trail Pro achieved a range of more than 120 miles per charge during testing. On top of that, it has an LED headlamp and rear illumination with turn signals, as well as a comfy seat and a stylish BMX-style handlebar. A color LCD display on the handlebar enables riders to choose between front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, or both, while a digital password or an NFC card can be used to unlock and start the bike.

Bandit has launched an Indiegogo pre-order financing campaign, with prices for the new bike starting at a surprisingly affordable $1,999 USD. Shipping of the Bandit X-Trail Pro is expected to begin in September 2023, assuming all goes as planned.