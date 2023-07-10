Subaru of America reports 55,168 vehicle sales in June (up 28 percent year-over-year). During the first six months of 2023, the company sold 304,089 vehicles in the United States (15 percent more than a year ago).

On the all-electric front, the Japanese company reports 574 sales of the Subaru Solterra model in June. That's a relatively stable level if we check the results in previous months this year.

Overall, Solterra sales represented around one percent of the brand's total volume.

Subaru BEV sales last month:

Solterra: 574 (new) and 1.0% share

Subaru Solterra sales in the US – June 2023

During the second quarter of 2023, Subaru Solterra amounted to 1,613, which is not far away from 1,961 Toyota bZ4X, and noticeably more than in the case of the Lexus RZ 450e (932) - all three vehicles are very closely related. It also means that in Q2, the total volume of the trio was 4,506 units.

So far this year, Subaru Solterra sales in the US amounted to 2,972 (about one percent of Subaru's total sales).

Subaru BEV sales year-to-date in 2023:

Solterra: 2,972 (new) and 1.0% share

For reference, Toyota bZ4X sales amounted to 3,659, while Lexus RZ 450e to 1,117, which brings us to a total of 7,748.

The Subaru Solterra starts at an MSRP of $44,995 (+$1,225 DST) and offers up to 228 miles of EPA Combined range, using a 72.8-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery.

The model is not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit, under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, because it's imported from outside of North America. However, the incentive might be factored in leasing.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Subaru Solterra Premium AWD 18-inch $44,995 +$1,225 N/A $46,220 2023 Subaru Solterra Limited AWD 20-inch $48,495 +$1,225 N/A $49,720 2023 Subaru Solterra Touring AWD 20-inch $51,995 +$1,225 N/A $53,220

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 2023 Subaru Solterra Premium AWD 18-inch AWD 72.8 228 mi

(367 km) 2023 Subaru Solterra Limited AWD 20-inch AWD 72.8 222 mi

(357 km) 2023 Subaru Solterra Touring AWD 20-inch AWD 72.8 222 mi

(357 km)

The Japanese company also offers one plug-in hybrid model but does not report its sales (the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid plug-in hybrid, is counted together with other Crosstrek versions). It's a niche version, which utilizes powertrain components from the Toyota Prius Prime.